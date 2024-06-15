Eight Maoists Killed in Abujhmarh Encounter; One Jawan Martyred

At least eight Maoists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Abujhmarh region. One jawan has died in the line of duty, and two others have sustained injuries. The protracted gunfight has been underway for the past two days in the Narayanpur district.
Abujhmarh, a hilly forest area spanning 4,000 square kilometers, encompasses parts of the Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts. Geographically isolated and largely inaccessible, it is known as a hotbed of Maoist activities.
The clash erupted this morning in the forests of Abhujmad when a joint team of security personnel from Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada, and Kondagaon districts was conducting an anti-Naxal operation, PTI reported. The exchange of fire is still ongoing.
The operation, which began on June 12, involves personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of the four districts, the Special Task Force (STF), and the 53rd battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
