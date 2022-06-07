National

Eight Of Family Killed In Rajasthan Road Mishap

While six of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police informed.
As many as eight members of a family were tragically killed in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Monday night.

According to reports, the accident happened when the SUV carrying nine people collided with a trailer while returning from a marriage party in Jalore.

The deceased have been identified as Punma Ram (45), Prakash Bishnoi (28), Manish Bishnoi (12), Prince Bishnoi (5), Bhagirath Ram (38), Punma Ram (48), Mangilal Bishnoi (38) and Budharam Bishnoi (40).

