Election Commission Bans Exit Polls During Voting Period

The Election Commission issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicizing of exit polls between 7.00 am on April 19 and 6.30 pm on June 1, coinciding with the voting period for the Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.
The notification issued on Thursday, underscores the strict adherence to electoral regulations, particularly under the Representation of the People Act, which bars the display of any election-related content on electronic media during the crucial 48-hour window preceding the conclusion of polling.
Besides Lok Sabha polls, Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are going for elections. Separately, bye-elections to 25 Assembly constituencies in 12 states are also being held in this period.