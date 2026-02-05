Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Polls, Briefs Central Observers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Today began a series of briefing sessions for Central Observers who will be deployed for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The two-day orientation programme is being held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi and will continue on February 5 and 6, 2026.

In total, 1,444 officers have been called for the briefings. This includes 477 General Observers, 451 Police Observers and 516 Expenditure Observers. To ensure focused interaction and clarity, the sessions are being conducted in three separate batches.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the observers during the inaugural session. Describing the observers as the “beacons of the Election Commission,” the Chief Election Commissioner underlined their central role in ensuring that elections remain free, fair and transparent.

He said the presence of observers on the ground would energise the entire election machinery across 824 Assembly constituencies where polling is scheduled in the coming months.

Election Commissioner Dr S.S. Sandhu urged the observers to work closely with officials in the field, acting as friends, philosophers and guides. He stressed that observers must be easily accessible to voters and political parties, adding that their arrival in constituencies should be widely publicised to build confidence among the electorate and prevent any perception of bias.

Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi highlighted the need for strict and impartial implementation of the Election Commission’s instructions. He also laid special emphasis on ensuring the timely distribution of Voter Information Slips so that voters do not face confusion or inconvenience on polling day.

Apart from formal briefings, the Commission also organised interactive sessions where observers could raise queries and seek clarifications. Senior ECI officials briefed them on key aspects such as electoral roll preparation, conduct of polls in the five States and Union Territories, use of digital tools and IT platforms, and coordination with the media.

Observers were instructed to familiarise themselves thoroughly with election laws and guidelines, provide direct feedback to the Commission, and remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates and voters for the timely resolution of grievances.

They were also asked to visit polling stations and closely monitor the implementation of voter-friendly measures, with special focus on providing Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) such as drinking water, toilets, ramps and seating arrangements.

