Election Results: BJP’s Thumping Victory in 3 States; Cong Defeats BRS in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
On the other hand, K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) conceded defeat in the Telangana assembly elections.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP registered a historic victory by winning in 163 out of the 230 assembly constituencies comfortably. Congress, on the other hand won in 66 seats and the Bharat Adivasi Party secured 1 seat.
In the 199-member assembly constituency of Rajasthan, the BJP dethroned the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government by winning 115 seats. The Congress could bag a mere 69 seats. Further, the Bharat Adivasi Party won 3 seats, BSP won 2 seats, RLD and RLPT won one seat each and 8 seats went to independent candidates.
In the 90-member assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won in 54 seats, Congress won in 35 seats and the Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) managed to win in just 1 seat.
Further, in Telangana, out of the 119 assembly constituencies, Congress won a total of 64 seats. While, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BHRS) won in 39 seats, the BJP was restricted to 8 seats. On the other hand, the AIMIM and CPI won 7 and 1 seat respectively.