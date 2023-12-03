Today's Victory is Of Self-Reliant India, Honest, Transparency, Good Governance: PM Modi

PM Modi said, “Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India, honest, transparency, good governance.”

“There were several attempts in these assembly polls to divide the country into castes. But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme and they are women power, youth, farmers, and the poor. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered,” he added.