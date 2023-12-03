Today's Victory is Of Self-Reliant India, Honest, Transparency, Good Governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the party workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the party’s thumping victory in the assembly elections of three states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the BJP’s victory on Sunday, PM Modi stated that this victory was historic and unprecedented.
PM Modi said, “Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India, honest, transparency, good governance.”
“There were several attempts in these assembly polls to divide the country into castes. But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme and they are women power, youth, farmers, and the poor. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered,” he added.
PM Modi then elaborated on four castes that he thinks can strengthen the country.
He said, “For me, there are only four caste - women, youth, farmers and poor whose empowerment can strengthen the country. People from these four castes have displayed enthusiasm towards BJP; every poor feels that he has won.”
Further, the Prime Minister thanked all women for their support in the elections.
“I want to thank the women, whosoever they support can't be harmed by anyone. Women believe only BJP can provide guarantee for their security, safety and dignity. Women empowerment is an important pillar of BJP's model of development. I want to assure women that all promises made to them will be fulfilled 100 percent. This is Modi's guarantee. Youths of this country want only development, whoever has worked against their interests have been ousted. Dissatisfaction among youths over paper leak and recruitment scams led to ouster of governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana,” Modi said.
He also specifically thanked the people of Telangana and asserted that the BJP will leave no stone unturned in working for them.
He then went on to say that the assembly elections results will echo across the world and assure investors globally about India's development potential.
Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said, “These poll results are a lesson for Congress and 'Ghamandiya' alliance. A handful of dynasts coming together for photo opportunity cannot win the country. My humble request to Congress and its allies, don't indulge in politics that empowers anti-national forces.”