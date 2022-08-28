Elections For Congress President To Take Place On Oct 17

The election for the post of President of the Congress party will be held on October 17, as decided during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, the counting for which will take place on October 19.

The CWC meeting is underway today to discuss the final schedule for the election of the Congress president, reported ANI.

Interim party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the meeting virtually. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh also joined the meeting virtually.

This comes after Congress stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from primary membership of the party on Friday.

With the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls, the post of party president has reportedly become a challenge for Congress.

The Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time, ANI reported quoting sources.