Noida Twin Towers Reduced to Dust and Debris in 9 Seconds

The massive twin towers in Noida were reduced to dust and debris in less than nine seconds at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

The structure was razed by the use of 3,700 kg explosives, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court of India (SC). The top court stated that August 28 may be upheld as the date of demolition, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to accommodate for any minor lag times caused by weather or technical difficulties.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on nearby roads following the demolition as scores had gathered to witness the historic razing down of the twin tower.

Around 500 police and traffic personnel besides the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed as the area around Supertech's twin towers was put out of bounds for civilians ahead of Sunday's planned demolition of the structures.