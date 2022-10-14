Elections in Himachal Pradesh on Nov 12, Gujarat Poll Dates Not Announced

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 to elect its next government.

This was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a press conference held on Friday.

On the other hand, the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

Meanwhile, the ECI did not announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly polls which were also expected to be held by the end of this year. According to reports, the dates are likely to be announced after Diwali.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “We are committed to conducting free and fair elections. We are making efforts to increase the participation of people in elections and we also try to manifest women empowerment through elections.”

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023 while the term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.