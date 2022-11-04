Electricity Dept Employee Electrocuted to Death in Mizoram

In a tragic incident, an employee of the Electricity Department of Mizoram was electrocuted to death in Lawngtlai district of state on Friday.

The person was electrocuted while he was repairing electricity wires of an electric post.

The deceased employee has been identified as Francis Rsungnunga.

It may be mentioned that on October 14, three persons of Mizoram's Lawngtlai lost their lives while helping employees of the electricity department in the repairing works of damaged electricity posts and wires.