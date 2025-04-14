Empowerment to Enterprise: How PMMY Is Driving a Silent Economic Revolution Among Indian Women

The narrative of gender equality has evolved from a moral prerogative to a macroeconomic necessity, firmly establishing its place in global development discourse. Institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, and International Labour Organization now recognize women’s economic participation as a key driver of prosperity—boosting productivity, reducing poverty, and fostering inclusive growth.

At the heart of this logic is a simple yet powerful truth: women represent half of any nation’s human capital. Systematically excluding them from financial systems or markets is not only unjust but also economically inefficient. India, under the Modi government, has embraced this logic by shifting focus from a welfarist to a capability-driven development model—one that emphasizes empowerment before delivery.

Flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and the Swachh Bharat Mission exemplify this “pre-distribution” strategy. These schemes aim to address foundational barriers to economic participation—clean cooking energy, financial inclusion, and sanitation—transforming welfare into a launchpad for self-reliance.

A cornerstone of this empowerment-led approach is the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), which facilitates collateral-free credit to micro and nano enterprises—segments where women entrepreneurs dominate. By reducing transaction costs and decentralising access through microfinance intermediaries, PMMY reimagines the state-citizen contract: recognising the poor, especially women, as entrepreneurs with latent potential.

Historically, Indian women have faced disproportionate barriers to credit access due to institutional biases, cultural norms, and lack of information. As noted in empirical work by economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, even profitable women-led enterprises often fail to scale due to limited capital access. PMMY addresses these systemic challenges, enabling women to launch small businesses such as tailoring units, beauty salons, food stalls, and agri-processing ventures—ushering in both economic and social transformation.

Beyond financial independence, access to credit under PMMY has improved women’s bargaining power within households, enhanced resource control, and fostered community-level employment. These enterprises often generate jobs for other women, creating a multiplier effect at the grassroots level. Moreover, increased financial literacy and exposure to digital tools help women build resilience and creditworthiness.

Studies consistently show that when women control economic resources, household investments in health, education, and nutrition improve, boosting intergenerational human capital. In this context, PMMY is not merely a financing scheme—it is a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development.

Women constitute nearly 68% of all Mudra beneficiaries, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of loan disbursal per woman between FY16 and FY25 has been 13%, reaching ₹62,679. Meanwhile, women’s incremental savings grew at 14% CAGR, indicating improved financial behaviour and asset creation. States with higher women-focused disbursements also saw robust growth in women-led MSMEs and employment.

As the scheme matures, experts suggest that PMMY now pivot towards the next phase—acceleration. This includes helping women transition from Shishu/Kishor loans to Tarun loans for business expansion, introducing bundled offerings such as skilling, digital enablement, and market access, and developing gender-disaggregated dashboards to monitor outcomes in real time. A proposed Mudra Growth Fund could also provide equity support for scalable enterprises.

The Government of India deserves recognition for embracing the belief that when a woman becomes an entrepreneur, she doesn’t just earn—she hires, saves, educates, and uplifts. This is the power of agency. And that is the quiet revolution unfolding across India—one Mudra loan at a time.

