Lord Banke Bihari Adorns Assamese Muga Silk & Gamusa on Assamese New Year in Vrindavan

On the auspicious occasion of Assamese New Year, Lord Shri Banke Bihari Ji brought immense joy to the people of Assam at the world-famous Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

For the first time ever, the Lord was seen wearing a traditional Assamese outfit, consisting of a dress made of Muga silk and a Gamusa draped around his neck. This unique attire, presented on the occasion of Bohag Bihu, filled the hearts of thousands of devotees who visited the temple since morning.

The remarkable sight of Lord Banke Bihari in clothes made of Muga and Pat silk was nothing short of breathtaking. Devotees were deeply moved by the sight, as it symbolized the cultural pride of Assam being honored at such a prestigious place.

This special poshaak (attire) service was presented to the Lord by the family of Shri Atmaram Garg, a resident of Six Mile, Guwahati. The occasion was celebrated with great enthusiasm, with many major national newspapers giving priority to the news on their online editions.

Assamese people across the globe are filled with happiness and pride, as they witness Lord Shri Banke Bihari Ji in their traditional attire on this special day.

