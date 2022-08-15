Encounter Between Assam Rifles & NSCN in Mon, 2 Jawans Injured

An encounter broke out between the Assam Rifles and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday night.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles have sustained injuries in the gun battle that erupted for a long time between the two sides at Nayasa in Mon district. The injured jawans has been admitted at the Air Port Hospital in Jorhat.

The gun battle took place with the K-YA faction of the NSCN. Reportedly, several militants of the outfit have been injured.

Meanwhile, massive search operations have been launched in the area following the incident.

It may be mentioned that on August 9, a massive encounter broke out between troopers of Assam Rifles and militants of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN along the Indo-Myanmar border in the wee hours of Tuesday. One JCO sustained minor injury on his hand during the encounter.