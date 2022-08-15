India is the “Mother of Democracy”: PM Modi While Addressing Nation

Addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is the "mother of democracy" and everyone is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation.

PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."

The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

He said, "An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society.”

The Prime Minister said that despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens.

He further said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity.

PM Modi also recalled the contributions of the women freedom fighters of India including Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma and Begun Hazrat Maha.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," PM Modi said.