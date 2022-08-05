'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Free Entry To All ASI-Protected Monuments From Aug 5-15

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th Independence Day celebrations, entry to all monuments and sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free for the next 10 days starting today (Friday).

According to an official order by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), free entry has been facilitated for all Indian nationals as well as foreigner visitors to the monuments under the aegis of the ASI.