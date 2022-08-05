'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav': Free Entry To All ASI-Protected Monuments From Aug 5-15

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th Independence Day celebrations, entry to all monuments and sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free for the next 10 days starting today (Friday).
According to an official order by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), free entry has been facilitated for all Indian nationals as well as foreigner visitors to the monuments under the aegis of the ASI.
“As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.
There are over 3,600 ASI-protected monuments in the country, out of which, 116 monuments across 19 states are ticketed, including 17 in Uttar Pradesh, 16 in Maharashtra, 12 in Karnataka, 10 in Delhi, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, and six in Gujarat.