Encouraging Poll Results, But People’s Mandate in LS Polls Will Be 3 Times Higher: Assam CM

Based on the outcomes of the poll results today, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the results of the Assembly elections in four states are encouraging and that the people's mandate will be in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
One of the star campaigners for the BJP, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted that in Telangana, BJP candidates performed really well compared to last election.
“Today’s mandate has proved that under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will come into power for the third consecutive time. BJP-led NDA will be conquering more than 400 seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” said CM Sarma.
Taking a dig at the opposition, the chief minister said that before the election results are announced, the opposition says a lot of things, but, it doesn’t bother the BJP as they don’t pay attention.
Lok Sabha election dates are likely to be announced by March 2024, the chief minister informed.
“Only 60 days left for the declaration of Lok Sabha elections. Very soon candidates' names will be announced and campaigns will also begin accordingly. 2024 Lok Sabha poll results will be different if compared with today's results. People would vote for PM Modi with three times the zeal in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said CM Sarma.
Meanwhile, reacting to the poll results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the BJP stands for.
"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being. A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," said PM Modi in his tweet.