Election Results Live: BJP, Congress Await People's Mandate On Judgement Day

The votes for the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana will be tallied on Sunday. This is an important event leading up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.
The Election Commission has rescheduled the announcement of results for the Mizoram Assembly elections to December 4, a day later than initially planned.
The elections took place in five states between November 7 and 30. Except for Chhattisgarh, all the states held their elections simultaneously. However, Chhattisgarh divided its elections into two stages.
The vote tally in all four states will commence at 8 am on Sunday. The initial count will be of postal ballots, followed by the count of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Over 160 million individuals cast their votes in the legislative elections held in five states. The terms of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana assemblies will conclude in January of the following year, while the term of Mizoram will end in December.
Chhattisgarh BJP leader Raman Singh said that the people of the state have a lot of faith in PM Narendra Modi.
Telangana assembly speaker P Srinivas Reddy is leading, while Congress' Ravinder Reddy trails.
The Congress party has taken a significant lead in Telangana. If this trend continues, it will mark the first instance of a different party leading Telangana, instead of the BRS party led by K Chandrashekar Rao.
BJP experiences significant progress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while Congress maintains a strong position in Telangana and holds a slight advantage in Chhattisgarh.
BJP leader in Rajasthan, Satish Poonia, who is up against Congress' Prashant Sharma from the Amber constituency, is currently trailing.
Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar is currently trailing, while BRS leader G Kamalakar is leading from Karimnagar.
As early trends showed BJP leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the party workers kicked off celebrations.
Political analyst Shankar Aiyar has likened Congress to playing T20, while BJP plays till the last ball, he said regarding the parties' standing in Madhya Pradesh.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the BJP will win in Rajasthan with huge majority. "Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai," he said in a veiled dig at Ashok Gehlot.
The victory of Congress over BRS in Telangana is significant. In Chhattisgarh, our performance is commendable despite the BJP's attempts to use unethical tactics. In Rajasthan, this is our most impressive achievement, said Supriya Shrinate.
After supporters of Kamal Nath put up posters earlier declaring him the next chief minister, the Congress leader is now trailing.
With the BJP crossing the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhopal Congress office wore a deserted look.
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy is currently leading.
BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has opened up a huge lead from Jhalrapatan. She currently leads with over 7,000 votes.
As things stand, the BJP is set to retain Madhya Pradesh, and gain Rajasthan, while Congress will hold on to Chhattisgarh, wrest Telangana away, show early trends.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from the Sardarpura seat, while Sachin Pilot continues to trail.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hailed the mandate of the people in a post on X.
आज जनादेश का दिन है.— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) December 3, 2023
जनता जनार्दन को प्रणाम.
सभी प्रत्याशियों को शुभकामनाएँ.