Election Results Live: BJP, Congress Await People's Mandate On Judgement Day

The votes for the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana will be tallied on Sunday. This is an important event leading up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the announcement of results for the Mizoram Assembly elections to December 4, a day later than initially planned.

The elections took place in five states between November 7 and 30. Except for Chhattisgarh, all the states held their elections simultaneously. However, Chhattisgarh divided its elections into two stages.

The vote tally in all four states will commence at 8 am on Sunday. The initial count will be of postal ballots, followed by the count of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Over 160 million individuals cast their votes in the legislative elections held in five states. The terms of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana assemblies will conclude in January of the following year, while the term of Mizoram will end in December.