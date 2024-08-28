"Enough Is Enough...": Prez Murmu On Crimes Against Women

In light of the recent brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, President Droupadi Murmu voiced outrage and concern over the ongoing violence against women. The President's reaction was conveyed through an open letter titled "Women's Safety: Enough is Enough," where she addressed the deeply troubling state of gender-based violence in the nation.
In her letter, President Murmu expressed her "deep sense of anguish" and emphasized the need for "self-introspection to uncover the roots of the malaise." She criticized the "collective amnesia over the memory of criminality" and called for a thorough examination of the "pathology of crime against women."
Highlighting the broader issue, she stated, "The gruesome incident of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has left the nation shocked. I was dismayed and horrified when I came to hear of it. What is more depressing is the fact that it was not the only incident of its kind; it is part of a series of crimes against women." She further lamented that despite protests by students, doctors, and citizens, "criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere."
President Murmu also recalled a recent interaction with schoolchildren who, during a Rakhi celebration at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, questioned her about the recurrence of such incidents. She emphasized the importance of "training in self-defence and martial arts" for girls but acknowledged that such measures alone are insufficient for ensuring their security.
The President urged society to confront difficult questions about its failures and to address "social prejudices" that hinder women's rights. She remarked, "Women have had to fight for every inch of ground they have won," and criticized the mindset that views women as "lesser human beings."
Reflecting on past efforts, President Murmu acknowledged the progress made through laws and social campaigns but stressed that "our task remains unfinished" as long as women continue to feel unsafe. She condemned the "collective amnesia" that follows high-profile tragedies, arguing that "the time has come not only to face history squarely but also to search within our souls and probe the pathology of crime against women."
Concluding her letter, the President emphasized the nation's responsibility to honor the memory of victims and to "remove the hurdles from their path of winning the freedom from fear." She called for a collective commitment to end such violence, declaring, "Let us collectively say enough is enough."