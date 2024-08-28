"Enough Is Enough...": Prez Murmu On Crimes Against Women

Highlighting the broader issue, she stated, "The gruesome incident of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has left the nation shocked. I was dismayed and horrified when I came to hear of it. What is more depressing is the fact that it was not the only incident of its kind; it is part of a series of crimes against women." She further lamented that despite protests by students, doctors, and citizens, "criminals remained on the prowl elsewhere."