On Raksha Bandhan, President Murmu Urges People To Ensure Women Safety

As Raksha Bandhan is celebrated nationwide on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her heartfelt greetings on the festival celebrating the bond between siblings.
In a message posted on X, President Murmu highlighted the festival's essence of mutual love and respect between brothers and sisters, and urged citizens to pledge their commitment to the safety and respect of women in society.
In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters."
She also urged the citizens to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in society.
"I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society," the post further reads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his greetings, wishing for happiness and prosperity for all.
"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined in the celebrations, extending his greetings and prayers for well-being.
"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. On this festival of unbreakable love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity," Shah posted on X.
Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the festival will be observed on Monday, August 19. On this day, sisters tie rakhi around their brothers' wrists, and brothers reciprocate with gifts as a symbol of their love and care.
With its deep roots in Indian culture, Raksha Bandhan has been celebrated for centuries, and its significance is reflected in various Hindu religious texts that mention sisters tying rakhi for protection.