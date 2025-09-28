"Epicentre of Terrorism": S. Jaishankar Blasts Pakistan at UN General Assembly

India’sExternal Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar delivered a scathing address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, accusing Pakistan of openly supporting terrorism and labeling it the “epicenter of global terrorism.”

He highlighting the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, Jaishankar said the incident underscored the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. He criticized countries that condone Pakistan’s actions, warning that such support would ultimately backfire.

Jaishankar called for a concerted global effort to curb terror financing, sanction prominent terrorists, and apply relentless pressure on the entire terrorism ecosystem. “Terrorism must be unequivocally condemned when nations openly declare it as state policy and when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale.”

The External Affairs Minister addressed the broader challenges facing the UN, describing it as being in a “state of crisis” and “gridlocked” on issues ranging from conflicts to developmental shortfalls.

He urged urgent reform of the UN Security Council, calling for an expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership to correct the “historical injustice” against Africa. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s readiness to assume greater responsibilities on the global stage.

This strong address comes amid India’s push for UN Security Council reforms and intensifying international focus on cross-border terrorism in South Asia.