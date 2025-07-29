Jaishankar Declares ‘New Normal’ in Fight Against Terror, Lists Five-Point Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India has entered a "new normal" in dealing with terrorism, marking a firm shift in the country’s approach to cross-border threats. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar laid out five clear points that define India’s current policy on terrorism and national security.

“The challenge of cross-border terrorism continues, but Operation Sindoor marks a new phase. There is now a new normal,” Jaishankar said.

He then explained what this new normal means for India:

“One, terrorists will not be treated as proxies.

Two, cross-border terrorism will get an appropriate response.

Three, terror and talks are not possible together — there will only be talks on terror.

Four, we will not yield to nuclear blackmail.

And five, terror and good neighbourliness cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together. This is our position,” he told the House.

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jaishankar said India’s red lines had been crossed and it was necessary to send a clear and strong message.

“It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack. Our red lines had been crossed, and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences,” he said.

Jaishankar said India not only responded through Operation Sindoor but also worked actively on the diplomatic front, especially at the United Nations. He said India wanted the world to acknowledge the seriousness of the attack and push for action against those responsible.

“Our goals at the United Nations Security Council were two: one, to get support for holding those responsible accountable, and two, to bring the attackers to justice,” he said.

He mentioned that the UN Security Council issued a statement on April 25 condemning the attack and recognising terrorism as a major threat to peace. “I am glad to say that our goals were met,” he said.

Jaishankar also dismissed claims that US President Donald Trump had helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “There was no call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump from April 22 to June 17,” he clarified.

However, he said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Modi to warn of an expected Pakistani attack.

“Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us,” Jaishankar said.

He added that the attack did take place on May 9 and 10 but was foiled by Indian forces.

“Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don’t need to describe it in detail. The satellite images of Pakistani airfields after the operation speak for themselves,” he said.

Jaishankar concluded by urging all members of the House to recognise the strong stand India has taken. “This is not just about one operation, it’s about standing up for the safety of our people and sending a message that terrorism will not be tolerated,” he said.

