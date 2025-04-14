Escapee Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium based on India's extradition request for his role in the PNB bank loan fraud case. This comes weeks after media reports confirmed that Mr. Choksi was living in the country with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after receiving a residency card there.

Advertisment

According to media reports, the action against him was taken on Saturday. Reports suggest that after the Red Notice issued by Interpol for his arrest was deleted, Indian agencies—the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—moved for his extradition from Belgium.

Mehul Choksi and the Accusations Against Him

Founder of Gitanjali Gems, Choksi is wanted in connection with the alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case amounting to ₹13,500 crore. He was granted residency in Belgium on November 15, 2023. He was previously residing in Antigua and Barbuda before relocating to Belgium. His wife, Preeti Choksi, is a Belgian citizen.

According to international media reports, Mehul Choksi secured an 'F Residency Card' to stay in Belgium. However, he allegedly submitted misleading and fabricated documents, including false declarations and forged papers, to Belgian authorities in an attempt to obtain residency and evade extradition to India.

In addition, it is alleged that Choksi failed to disclose his Indian and Antiguan citizenships while misrepresenting his nationality during the application process.'

Choksi’s Connection to Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi, another accused in the defrauding of state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), is the nephew of Mehul Choksi. Modi allegedly obtained fraudulent Letters of Undertaking, which led to a massive financial scandal.

Nirav Modi is currently imprisoned in London and continues to fight his extradition to India after multiple bail rejections. Mehul Choksi came into focus in May 2021 when he went missing from Antigua. However, he later returned there.

A special PMLA court in Mumbai has been hearing the ED’s plea to declare Mehul Choksi a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO), which would pave the way for the government to initiate action to confiscate the offender's properties. Nirav Modi was declared an FEO in 2019, but the ED's plea against Mehul Choksi has been pending since 2018.

Also Read: India’s Silk Sector Weaves Growth and Glory: Production Hits 38,913 MT in 2023-24