India’s Silk Sector Weaves Growth and Glory: Production Hits 38,913 MT in 2023-24

India’s silk industry, a rich tapestry of tradition and transformation, continues to shine on the global stage. According to data from the Ministry of Textiles, the country produced 38,913 metric tonnes of raw silk in 2023-24, reinforcing its position as the world’s second-largest producer and top consumer of silk. The export value of silk products also surged to ₹2,027.56 crore during the same period.

Driven by flagship government schemes such as the Silk Samagra, India’s silk sector is witnessing a steady rise in production and employment. The scheme has already benefited over 78,000 individuals, supporting everything from research and development to seed production and quality certification. Its ongoing extension, Silk Samagra-2, has a budget allocation of ₹4,679.85 crore for the 2021–26 period, with ₹1,075.58 crore already disbursed as central assistance.

India’s journey with silk begins with sericulture—the cultivation of silkworms nurtured on leaves of mulberry, oak, castor, and arjun trees. The cocoons spun by the worms are harvested, softened, and converted into fine threads which are then woven into luxurious fabric. This intricate process continues to sustain rural livelihoods and preserve age-old artistry.

Mulberry silk remains the backbone of India’s production, accounting for 92% of the total output. Predominantly cultivated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal, mulberry silk is renowned for its softness and sheen. India also produces non-mulberry or Vanya silk, including Tussar, Eri, and Muga varieties, particularly in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and the northeastern states. Vanya silk is known for its earthy texture, strength, and eco-friendly appeal.

The sector’s steady growth is also reflected in the expansion of mulberry plantations, which rose from 2.23 lakh hectares in 2017-18 to 2.63 lakh hectares in 2023-24. During this period, raw silk production rose from 31,906 MT to 38,913 MT, while export earnings climbed from ₹1,649.48 crore to ₹2,027.56 crore. India also exported 3,348 MT of silk waste in 2023-24, which includes broken fibres and imperfect cocoons that are recycled or repurposed into usable yarn.

Several other initiatives have bolstered the industry, including the Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS), under which 340 lakh kg of yarn was distributed at subsidized rates in 2023-24 to handloom weavers. The National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) continues to assist artisans through raw material support, technological upgrades, and marketing infrastructure. Furthermore, the SAMARTH scheme, with a budget of ₹495 crore and extended till 2025-26, is playing a pivotal role in skill development across the textile sector, including silk.

From the shimmering Kanchipuram sarees to the rustic charm of Bhagalpur Tussar, silk remains a vibrant symbol of India’s cultural heritage—one that now also tells a story of empowerment, innovation, and economic resilience.

