Esha Deol Denies Rumours of Dharmendra’s Death, Says He Is “Stable and Recovering”

Actor Esha Deol has denied media reports claiming the death of her father, veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Esha clarified that her father is “stable and recovering” and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery.”

Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after complaining of health issues. The news of his hospitalization led to widespread concern among fans and industry colleagues, with several celebrities visiting the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol’s team also released a statement confirming that the actor remains “stable and under observation.” The statement

appealed to the public to avoid spreading false rumours and requested prayers for Dharmendra’s quick recovery.

Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actor Hema Malini also took to Instagram to reassure fans, writing, “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.”

Known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra has delivered numerous iconic performances over his six-decade career in films like Phool Aur Patthar, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.

Also Read: Guwahati: Renowned Physicist Professor Dilip Kumar Choudhury Passes Away at 78