Guwahati: Renowned Physicist Professor Dilip Kumar Choudhury Passes Away at 78

Professor Dilip Kumar Choudhury, an internationally acclaimed physicist, passed away today at his residence in Guwahati. He was 78 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

A native of Pokowa village in Nalbari district, Assam, Professor Choudhury retired from Gauhati University and was widely recognised for his pioneering research in high-energy physics.

Professor Choudhury began his education at Pokowa Boys Primary School and later completed his B.Sc. from Cotton College and M.Sc. from Delhi University. He earned his PhD under renowned physicist Asoke Nath Mitra at Delhi University. In 1971, he was awarded a research fellowship by the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, London, to pursue advanced studies at Oxford University under Professor R.H. Dalitz, FRS. Notably, a research article he authored during this period received special mention in the Nobel lecture by Richter Burton.

Throughout his career, Professor Choudhury received numerous accolades, including:

Regular Associate, ICTP, Trieste, Italy (1992–96)

Visiting Scientist to French universities under the CSIR-CNRS Cultural Exchange Program (1985–86)

Visitor to Oxford University (1990) under the Indo-British Exchange Program

Professor V.D. Thawani Fellowship in Mathematical Science, Assam Science Society (1988)

Dr H.C. Bhuuyan Award in Physical Sciences, Assam Science Society (1999)

National Associate, UGC (1981)

Senior Associate, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai (2002–2006)

Beyond his research, Professor Choudhury was an active science populariser, writing several books on popular science in Assamese and contributing regularly to science articles in Assamese magazines.

He was also honoured with the Kamal Kumari Award and has been declared the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Awardee in Scientific Research by the state.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a large extended family.

