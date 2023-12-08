Cash-For-Query: Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Ethics Committee's investigative report into the alleged "Unethical Conduct" of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra in the "cash for query" case was presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The comprehensive report recommended the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Seventeenth Lok Sabha, citing "serious misdemeanors" on her part and asserting that her actions warranted severe punishment.
The committee also proposed an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner" to delve into the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct attributed to Mahua Moitra.
The Ethics Committee further called for a government investigation into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as part of a potential 'quid pro quo' arrangement. The committee emphasized that the inquiry should be conducted by the Government of India in a legal, institutional, and time-bound manner to ascertain the veracity of the financial transactions between the individuals involved.
In addition to addressing Mahua Moitra's alleged misconduct, the report addressed the behavior of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali. The committee recommended that Ali be 'admonished' for distorting the intent of questions posed by the Ethics Committee Chairperson to Moitra on November 2.
The committee accused Ali of twisting the questions with the objective of fomenting public sentiment, disparaging the self-esteem of the Chairperson and other members, and breaching Rule 275(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.
The Ethics Committee report was submitted amid a ruckus created by TMC MPs, who raised slogans like "haye, haye..." during the proceedings. The investigation, prompted by allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, concluded with a 500-page report adopted on November 9. The report recommended Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha based on her alleged "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct."
The draft report received a majority vote of 6:4 in the panel, with Congress MP Preneet Kaur, previously suspended from the party, among those supporting it. Opposition members, however, submitted dissent notes, terming the report a "fixed match" and arguing that Dubey's complaint lacked supporting evidence.
The process for Moitra's expulsion involves a vote by the entire House in favor of the Ethics Committee's recommendation. The TMC has insisted that Moitra be given an opportunity to present her defense.
Moitra had previously appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 regarding the cash-for-query allegations. Alongside other opposition members, she had "walked out" of the meeting, raising concerns about the line of questioning and alleging the inclusion of "personal questions" during her deposition.