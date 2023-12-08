Cash-For-Query: Ethics Committee Recommends Expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Ethics Committee further called for a government investigation into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as part of a potential 'quid pro quo' arrangement. The committee emphasized that the inquiry should be conducted by the Government of India in a legal, institutional, and time-bound manner to ascertain the veracity of the financial transactions between the individuals involved.

In addition to addressing Mahua Moitra's alleged misconduct, the report addressed the behavior of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali. The committee recommended that Ali be 'admonished' for distorting the intent of questions posed by the Ethics Committee Chairperson to Moitra on November 2.