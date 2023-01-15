‘Every Indian is Proud of Our Army’ PM Modi on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his wishes to army personnel and veterans and said that the countrymen are proud and grateful to the soldiers on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the army personnel.

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day.