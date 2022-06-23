Everyone Will See When Floor Tests Happens: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed that 20 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati are in touch with the party in Mumbai and said that everyone will see when the floor test happens adding that those who leave party under pressure from ED are not a real follower of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Raut further claimed that the party is still strong and that the rebels are not true "bhakts" (devotees) of Bal Thackeray.

Taking a dig at Eknath Shinde, Raut said, "We are with Balasaheb Thackeray work under Uddhav Thackeray, I support Balasaheb Thackeray and I follow Balasaheb Thackeray this type of statement won't prove you that you are real follower of Balasaheb. They have fear of ED."

"I won't talk about any camp, I will talk about my party. Our party is strong even to this day...About 20 MLAs are in touch with us...when they come to Mumbai, you will get to know...will soon be revealed, in what circumstances, pressure these MLAs left us," said Raut.

Raut further stated that Nitin Deshmukh will hold a press conference. Deshmukh returned to Nagpur from Surat on Wednesday and alleged abduction attempts.

"Some MLAs run and they think they are lions but we saw a lion yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray goes to 'matoshree' and we saw Shiv Sanik they are real Shiv Sanik. If some MLAs go then it does not prove that government is destroyed," he said.

He further slammed Eknath Shinde for leaving the party under Enforcement Directorate (ED) pressure and said that they continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena MP further said, "17 to 18 MLAs are detained by BJP party, in BJP states this MLAs are detained."



