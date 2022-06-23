Monkeypox Outbreak Declared a Public Health Emergency by WHN

The Monkeypox outbreak has been declared a Public Health Emergency of Global Concern by a coalition of scientists formed against the COVID-19 threat.

This comes days after the head of World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has been convened due to the spread of the Monkeypox virus to 32 non-endemic countries.

The experts will meet on June 23 to assess whether the continuing outbreak represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the highest level of global alert, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio, ANI reported.

This designation of Monkeypox as a public emergency by the World Health Network (WHN) indicates that this outbreak is not limited to a single country or region and should be addressed by immediate actions to prevent community transmission.

"The World Health Network declares the monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Global Concern, by which it indicates that this outbreak is not limited to a single country or region and should be addressed by immediate actions taken wherever community transmission is taking place in order to ensure that the least effort is needed and the smallest impact is suffered due to this outbreak," the WHN said.

The growth of Monkeypox in 58 countries through local community transmission around the world, with 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases reported across 58 countries, and the rate of growth of cases increasing week by week across multiple continents.

"The World Health Network @TheWHN has just declared monkeypox a pandemic emergency. Will the @WHO declare #monkeypox a **Public Health Emergency of International Concern** (PHEIC) later today or by end of Friday?" said Eric Feigl-Ding, Epidemiologist and health economist.

The WHN said actions are needed to prevent widespread public communication about the symptoms that identify monkeypox.

Also, efforts are needed for widespread availability of testing, without restrictions based upon specific measures such as travel, known contact with infected individuals, or membership with specific communities that are hithertofore high risk.