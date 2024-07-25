Ex-Agniveers To Get 10% Reservation and Age Relaxation In Central Security Forces

In a landmark decision, the government has announced that ex-Agniveers will receive a 10 per cent reservation, age relaxation, and exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in several key security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Services Selection Board (SSB), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
CRPF Prepared for Ex-Agniveers Recruitment
CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to recruit ex-Agniveers into the CRPF
All arrangements are made to recruit ex-Agniveers into the CRPF. The reservation and age relaxation (RR) for inducting ex-Agniveers into the CRPF have come from the Home Ministry. The first batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 5 years. Other than that, they have a 10 per cent reservation. They will also be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)," he said.
"The second batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 3 years. The force will get a disciplined person from the very first day, as the Agniveers are already trained, and the force won't have to make an extra effort. This will ensure trained manpower for the forces," DG Singh added.
SSB to Offer Livelihood to Ex-Agniveers
SSB Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary emphasized that this decision will provide employment to countless ex-Agniveers while ensuring trained manpower for the forces.
"SSB has amended its RRs for inducting ex-Agniveers into the force by relaxing the age limit and PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years. There is no physical test for ex-Agniveers. This decision will give livelihood to lakhs of ex-Agniveers along with the availability of trained manpower for the forces," he said.
RPF Reserves 10% Constable Posts for Ex-Agniveers
RPF Director General Manoj Yadava announced that 10 per cent of constable posts have been reserved for ex-Agniveers.
"10 per cent of constable posts have been reserved for ex-Agniveers in RPF. The force is all geared up to welcome ex-Agniveers with age relaxation and exemption from PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, the age relaxation will be 3 years. This decision will go a long way towards strengthening the security forces," he said.
CISF Gears Up for Induction
CISF Director General Neena Singh highlighted that the force is ready to induct ex-Agniveers, offering them a 10 per cent reservation, age relaxation, and PET exemption.
"As per the decision taken by MHA, CISF is geared up to induct ex-Agniveers into the force. They will get 10 per cent reservation in posts of constable, relaxation in age and PET. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, it will be reduced to 3 years. The induction of ex-Agniveers into the CISF is essential, as the force will get eligible, deserving, and trained manpower which will ensure discipline in the Force. Ex-Agniveers will also get an opportunity to work in CISF," she said.
BSF Welcomes Trained Soldiers
BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal expressed that ex-Agniveers are highly suitable for the force due to their four years of experience.
"BSF finds ex-Agniveers suitable for the force after 4 years of experience. They will get a 10 per cent reservation and age relaxation. We are getting trained soldiers whom we can send across borders by providing minimum training. All the forces from which these ex-Agniveers will be recruited will benefit. We are waiting for them, and as soon as they come, we'll give them conversion training and depute them to the border. The first batch will get an age relaxation of 5 years, after that, the age relaxation will be 3 years," he said.
Agnipath Scheme Overview
The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Centre in June 2022, aims to foster a youthful profile within the Armed Forces. Recruits under this scheme are known as 'Agniveers'. After a four-year tenure, approximately 25 per cent of Agniveers will be retained in the Indian Armed Forces as regular cadres for at least 15 years.
The remaining Agniveers will receive assistance for further employment opportunities. They will also be granted a Seva Nidhi Package of Rs 11.71 lakhs, exempt from Income Tax, upon their exit. However, pensionary benefits will not be provided.