Ex-Agniveers To Get 10% Reservation and Age Relaxation In Central Security Forces

CRPF Prepared for Ex-Agniveers Recruitment

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been made to recruit ex-Agniveers into the CRPF

All arrangements are made to recruit ex-Agniveers into the CRPF. The reservation and age relaxation (RR) for inducting ex-Agniveers into the CRPF have come from the Home Ministry. The first batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 5 years. Other than that, they have a 10 per cent reservation. They will also be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)," he said.

"The second batch of Agniveers will get an age relaxation of 3 years. The force will get a disciplined person from the very first day, as the Agniveers are already trained, and the force won't have to make an extra effort. This will ensure trained manpower for the forces," DG Singh added.