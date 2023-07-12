Ex-Employee Kills CEO, MD of Bengaluru-Based Private Tech Firm

In a shocking incident, a former employee allegedly killed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the managing director of a Bengaluru-based private tech company, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to reports, the accused killed the duo in broad daylight at Pampa Extension in Amrithahalli.
The CEO, identified as Vinu Kumar and the MD, Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Media Private Limited lost their lives on the way to the hospital.
The police said that the accused former employee barged into the office and killed the CEO and MD with a sword.
The accused has been identified as Felix who previously used to work at the company, however, later quit to form his own company, which is said to be rival business.
It has come to the fore that Felix is currently absconding after committing the crime and efforts are on to nab them.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered in connection with matter and the police are carrying our further investigation.