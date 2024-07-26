Ex-Odisha CM Urges West Bengal CM to Resolve Potato Supply Issue

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing the critical issue of potato supply. Patnaik highlighted that the recent rains have caused a shortfall in the potato supply in Odisha, leading to an artificial price hike and adding to the hardships faced by the common people.
Patnaik's letter states, "Due to rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in the Odisha market, resulting in an artificial price hike, adding to the sufferings of the common person. I understand from media that long queues of trucks loaded with potatoes are waiting at the West Bengal-Odisha border. I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and ensure a smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha."
This potato supply issue is not isolated to Odisha. A similar situation unfolded in Assam a week ago when Mamata Banerjee ordered the blocking of trucks loaded with potatoes from entering Assam. This led to a standoff at the Assam-Bengal border in Dhubri. Banerjee initiated this directive to stabilize vegetable prices within West Bengal amidst their own supply challenges. West Bengal has recently witnessed a surge in the prices of various commodities, prompting measures to control local supply and prices.
The blockade of potato trucks at the borders has resulted in significant disruptions and heightened tensions between the states. Both Odisha and Assam are experiencing the ripple effects of West Bengal's efforts to manage its internal supply and demand issues. The intervention by CM Mamata Banerjee is crucial to resolving these inter-state supply chain disruptions and ensuring that essential commodities like potatoes reach the markets of Odisha and Assam, alleviating the hardships faced by their populations.