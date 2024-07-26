Ex-Odisha CM Urges West Bengal CM to Resolve Potato Supply Issue

The blockade of potato trucks at the borders has resulted in significant disruptions and heightened tensions between the states. Both Odisha and Assam are experiencing the ripple effects of West Bengal's efforts to manage its internal supply and demand issues. The intervention by CM Mamata Banerjee is crucial to resolving these inter-state supply chain disruptions and ensuring that essential commodities like potatoes reach the markets of Odisha and Assam, alleviating the hardships faced by their populations.