West Bengal Govt Halts Entry of Potato Trucks into Assam

In the midst of monsoon season in Assam, another crisis looms as the prices of vegetables, especially potatoes, skyrocket due to supply disruptions.
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has ordered the blocking of trucks loaded with potatoes from entering Assam, leading to a standoff at the Assam-Bengal border in Dhubri.
Mamata Banerjee initiated this directive to stabilize vegetable prices in West Bengal amidst their own supply challenges. Notably, West Bengal has recently witnessed a surge in the prices of the commodities.
It may be mentioned that the Potato supply in Assam doesn’t fulfill its demand leading to dependence on other states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya. Every year approximately Rs 4,500 crore is being spent by the state on the import of potatoes.
Assam's annual demand for potatoes stands at 40 metric tonnes, while its production falls short at 11 lakh metric tonnes annually, forcing reliance on external sources.