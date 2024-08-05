Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court Rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, criticized the CBI's case, describing it as based on hearsay and alleging that the federal agency is attempting to implicate the Chief Minister through "presumptions and hypothesis." Singhvi questioned the CBI's focus on AAP's ₹4 crore spending on publicity, contrasting it with the potentially larger expenditure by the ruling party. He argued that there is no direct evidence or recovery and reiterated that Kejriwal meets the criteria for bail—he is not a flight risk, nor is he likely to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.