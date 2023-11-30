Exit Polls: BJP Advantage In Rajasthan, Congress For Chhattisgarh

The India TV-CNX poll forecasted that the Congress party would win between 46 and 56 seats, while the BJP was projected to secure 30 to 40 seats. The poll also estimated that other parties would win between 3 and 5 seats. In the Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the numbers for Congress and BJP were predicted to be between 42 and 53 seats and 34 and 45 seats respectively. The exit poll also anticipated that other parties would win 0 to 3 seats.