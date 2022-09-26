“Exotic” Animals Rescued in Mizoram, 4 from Assam Arrested

The Mizoram Police have rescued a number of ‘exotic’ animals, including gibbons in Saiphai village of Kolasib district and arrested four persons in this regard.

As per official information, acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation and rescued the animals near the Assam-Mizoram border.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species.

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam.

The arrested persons hail from Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts.