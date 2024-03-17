Explosion at Factory in Haryana Leaves One Critical, Several Injured

As many as 40 people sustained grevious injuries in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Rewari, reports said on Sunday.
According to sources, one serious patient has been referred to Rohtak while the rest have been admitted to various hospitals in the district.
The incident reportedly occurred in Dharuhera area of Rewari on Saturday.
Dr. Surender Yadav, a civil surgeon said, "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak."
However, so far no casualties have been reported in the incident.
Upon being informed about the incident, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the wounded individuals to the trauma center in Rewari.