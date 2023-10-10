Explosion At Firecracker Godown Claims 7 Lives In Tamil Nadu

At least seven people have been killed while many more sustained injuries in an explosion at a firecracker godown in Tamil Nadu on Monday, officials informed.
According to the officials, a massive fire broke out at around 10:20 pm following the explosion in Vetriyur Viragalur in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu.
After receiving information of the incident, the Ariyalur district collector J Anne Mary Swarna and district superintendent of police (SP) K Feroze Khan Adullah reached the scene.
Meanwhlie, those injured in the incident were immediately rushed to a local government hospital and are receiving treatment there, police officials said.
An investigation has been launched into the matter and further information regarding it are awaited.