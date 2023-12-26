Explosion Near Israel Embassy in Delhi Prompts Police Investigation

The Delhi Police on Tuesday received inputs about an explosion near the Israel Embassy, reports emerged.
As per sources, the police received a call from an unidentified caller about the alleged blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri area around 6 pm earlier today.
Right after this, a special cell team of the police along with the bomb squad reportedly reached the spot for inspection. Officials have been thoroughly searching the area and have not found anything suspicious, sources added.
The identity of the caller, as well as the motive, is not ascertained as of now. A detailed investigation is underway into the incident.