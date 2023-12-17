Tragedy Strikes Solar Explosive Company: Nine Dead, Dozens Injured in Nagpur Blast

In an unfortunate incident, at least nine people including six women died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday.
According to initial reports, this blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company.
About 10 to 15 people are feared to be injured in this incident.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter saying, "It is very unfortunate that nine people including six women died in the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur. It is a company that manufactures drones and explosives for the defence forces. Nagpur Collector and Superintendent of Police are in constant touch and the IG, SP, and Collector are at the spot.”
The Maharashtra Government has also decided to give assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kins of those who died in this incident.