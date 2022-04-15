People across Northeast Observes Good Friday

Along with the rest of the world, people of Northeast India also observed Good Friday today.

Churches across Nagaland held special services with Catholic believers taking out the cross march. Believers have also geared up to celebrate Easter Sunrise or Resurrection Sunday organised by Kohima Baptist Pastors' Fellowship (KBPF) at the historic World War-II Cemetery in Kohima from 5 am onwards.

In state capital Kohima, the congregation of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church took out the cross march from Old MLA Hostel Junction to Local Ground.

Good Friday was observed in all parts of Christian dominated Mizoram with religious fervour and enthusiasm by different churches to mark and commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Notably, this is the first Good Friday being observed openly by churches after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and ease in relaxations. In 2020, Good Friday was observed behind closed doors due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Extending Good Friday wishes, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, "On Good Friday, we remember Jesus Christ's crucifixion and give thanks to Him for the ultimate act of love for our redemption. The atoning death of Jesus Christ on the cross is love of deepest descent. Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday."

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Good Friday. Taking to twitter, he said, "On this pious occasion of Good Friday, let us all seek blessings from Lord Jesus, to guide us in leading a life of righteousness. Good Friday always reminds us the supreme sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ safeguard the humanity from the unending influence of sins.”