Explosives Found Near School in Uttarakhand's Almora: Probe Underway

A large quantity of explosive was discovered near a school in a village in Uttarakhand, putting the police on alert in the Almora district.

Officials said 161 gelatin sticks, weighing over 20 kg, were found hidden in bushes in the Sult area, prompting a detailed search of nearby locations.

The recovery comes just days after authorities seized nearly 3,000 kg of explosives in Haryana linked to the recent Delhi blast, heightening security concerns nationwide.

The suspicious packages were first noticed by Government High Secondary School Principal Subhash Singh, who immediately alerted the police.

Two police teams promptly arrived, cordoning off the area. The bomb disposal squad, assisted by canine units from Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts, carried out a thorough search, recovering additional packets around 20 feet from the initial location.

“The 161 gelatin sticks were recovered near the school. The bomb disposal squad conducted an inquiry, and surrounding areas were also searched,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Devendra Pincha.

The explosives were safely sealed and moved to a secure location.

Gelatin sticks are commonly used for blasting rocks in construction and mining. Authorities are investigating the reason behind the explosives being brought to the village.

A case has been filed against unknown persons under Section 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Four police teams have been constituted for further investigation.

Security agencies across India remain on alert following the Delhi blast and large-scale explosive seizures. As per sources, some terror modules reportedly planned serial attacks in major cities.

