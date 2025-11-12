Delhi Blast Linked To JeM Terror Module, 3,000 kg Explosives Seized

The Red Fort explosion on Tuesday has been linked to a major terror module operating out of Faridabad, with authorities claiming a large-scale conspiracy to cause mass destruction was averted, according to reports.

Investigations revealed that the chain of events leading to the blast began with objectionable posters in Srinagar’s Nowgam area, for which an FIR was registered on October 19. Security forces quickly moved to dismantle an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module suspected of planning terror attacks.

Between October 20 and 27, two arrests were made in Shopian and Ganderbal. On November 5, Dr. Adil, a medical practitioner, was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Subsequent searches led to the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition at a hospital in Anantnag. Further raids in Faridabad recovered additional firearms, explosives, and bomb-making equipment.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed names of other members of the module. This led to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil, a doctor at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, and several others. On November 9, a resident of Dhauj, Faridabad, identified as Madrasi, was taken into custody. The following day, authorities seized 2,563 kilograms of explosives from the house of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an imam at Al Falah Mosque in Faridabad’s Dhera Colony. Additional raids recovered 358 kilograms of explosive material along with detonators and timers, bringing the total haul to nearly 3,000 kilograms.

Reports suggest that Umar, another member of the module and also associated with Al Falah Medical College, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the Red Fort blast, according to CCTV footage. While the exact nature of the explosion, whether deliberate or accidental, remains under investigation, officials believe it was directly linked to the module’s activities. Umar reportedly panicked after the crackdown by security forces, which may have triggered the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately ordered the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and forensic teams to the site. Injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals, and forensic samples, including DNA and explosive residues, were collected for detailed examination.

Authorities said that the successful operation dismantled a significant terror network, recovered a massive stockpile of explosives, and prevented what could have been a major attack. The investigation into the Red Fort blast and the Faridabad module is now being led by the NIA.

