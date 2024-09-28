External Affairs MoS Pabitra Margherita To Embark On 4-Nation Visit

Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, is set to embark on an official visit to Mexico, Grenada, Barbados, and Antigua and Barbuda from September 30 to October 8, 2024. His visit is poised to strengthen India's diplomatic and economic ties with Latin America and the Caribbean.
Margherita will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Claudia Sheinbaum as the President of Mexico on October 1, 2024. This visit underscores the significance of India's relationship with Mexico, a key partner in the region.
In Grenada, Margherita's visit will mark the first Ministerial-level engagement since May 2018, making it only the second such visit from India to the Caribbean nation. His presence aims to reaffirm India's commitment to enhancing ties with Grenada.
During his visit to Barbados, the Minister will explore areas of bilateral interest, furthering cooperation between the two nations. The final leg of his tour will take him to Antigua and Barbuda, where he will engage in bilateral meetings, focusing on strengthening relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
Throughout his four-nation tour, Margherita is scheduled to meet with Foreign Ministers, interact with key political, trade, and industry leaders, as well as Indian diaspora members and ITEC alumni. He will also visit sites of bilateral projects, underscoring India's growing influence and partnerships in the Global South.
This visit is expected to deepen the political, economic, and cultural bonds between India and the Latin American and Caribbean nations, paving the way for greater cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.