Pabitra Margherita Represents India At Pacific Islands Forum

Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita represented India at the Dialogue Partners Meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Nuku'alofa, Tonga on Wednesday. The meeting saw participation from leaders, ministers, and representatives from 21 dialogue partner countries, including India, Canada, Japan, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and France.
India was given the first speaking slot at the dialogue partners session, highlighting the importance of its relationship with Pacific Island Forum countries. In his address, Margherita reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the developmental goals of Pacific Island nations and their efforts to tackle challenges such as climate change.
Margherita recalled the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Countries (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023. These included a 12-point action plan featuring the establishment of a 100-bedded regional super-specialty hospital in Suva, Fiji, a Regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea, 1,000 scholarships over the next five years, as well as the supply of dialysis units and generic medicine pharmacy outlets.
Additionally, Margherita announced a new initiative by the Government of India to support Quick Impact Projects in 14 Pacific Island Countries. Each project, valued at USD 50,000, aims to address immediate needs and enhance developmental outcomes across the region.
The Dialogue Partners Meeting underscored the strong collaborative ties between India and the Pacific Island nations, with a focus on fostering further cooperation and addressing regional challenge.