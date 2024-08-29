Pabitra Margherita Represents India At Pacific Islands Forum

Margherita recalled the announcements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Countries (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023. These included a 12-point action plan featuring the establishment of a 100-bedded regional super-specialty hospital in Suva, Fiji, a Regional IT and Cyber Security Training Hub in Papua New Guinea, 1,000 scholarships over the next five years, as well as the supply of dialysis units and generic medicine pharmacy outlets.