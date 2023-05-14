Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Mocha' Weakens Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Northeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 26 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 17:30 hours IST of today, the 14th May over Myanmar near latitude 21.1°N and longitude 93.3°E about 120 km north-northeast of Sittwe (Myanmar), 160 km of west of Nyaung-U (Myanmar), 360 km northwest of Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar) and 140 km east-southeast of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh).