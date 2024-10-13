FAIMA Declares Nationwide Boycott Of Elective Medical Services

Majumdar expressed his support, stating, "The West Bengal BJP extends its full support to the Junior Doctor's Front in their agitation against the Mamata Banerjee Govt. The demands made by protesting doctors, in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, is legitimate, and must be fulfilled." He further urged BJP workers and the public to join the doctors' protest, emphasizing the need to "protect our doctors and save Bengal from the dark forces, which are helming the affairs of the State at the moment."