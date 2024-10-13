FAIMA Declares Nationwide Boycott Of Elective Medical Services

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has declared a nationwide boycott of elective medical services starting October 14, 2024, in a show of solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal. This action is part of a larger protest against the horrific rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
The boycott follows over 65 days of demonstrations advocating for safer working conditions for medical professionals. It underscores what FAIMA describes as the West Bengal government's neglect towards doctors who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past week.
In an official release, FAIMA stated, "In solidarity with our West Bengal colleagues, who have protested over 65 days for safer work conditions, and to protest against the apathy shown by the West Bengal government towards our colleagues on indefinite hunger strike for a week, as well as the ever-increasing violence on doctors and healthcare professionals, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) calls upon all medical associations and resident doctors nationwide to initiate a boycott of elective services from October 14th, 2024."
The organization is urging medical associations and resident doctors across the country to join this significant boycott, highlighting the urgent need for action and safety for all healthcare professionals both in West Bengal and nationwide.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has also called on BJP workers and the general public in West Bengal to support the doctors' protest. He noted that while the West Bengal government had previously promised to meet doctors' demands during discussions with the Chief Minister, it has since failed to uphold those commitments.
Majumdar expressed his support, stating, "The West Bengal BJP extends its full support to the Junior Doctor's Front in their agitation against the Mamata Banerjee Govt. The demands made by protesting doctors, in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, is legitimate, and must be fulfilled." He further urged BJP workers and the public to join the doctors' protest, emphasizing the need to "protect our doctors and save Bengal from the dark forces, which are helming the affairs of the State at the moment."
In a powerful display of unity, around 50 senior doctors and faculty members from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata have resigned in support of their junior colleagues, who are currently on a hunger strike following the tragic incident that occurred on the institution's premises in August this year.