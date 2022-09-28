Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurgaon, 9 Including 3 From Manipur Held

The police busted a fake call centre in Haryana’s Gurgaon on Wednesday.

The call centre was engaged in allegedly duping United States (US) nationals using cryptocurrency on the pretext of providing them federal grants.

The call centre operatives duped the US nationals by claiming to provide them with federal grants ranging from USD 9,000 to 34,000.

A joint team of CM flying squad and Gurugram Police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and nabbed nine people, which include three natives from northeastern state of Manipur, they said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Satyendra alias Sam, Ankis Sachdeva, residents of Delhi, Abhisawan Sabarwal, Eklavya, Vishal Vishwakarma, natives of UP, Thomsang, Chokhauni, Magoi Ganglui, natives of Manipur.

The police also seized Rs 1.5 lakh cash, four laptops, and three PCs from the accused.

The operatives of the fake call centre used to call US citizens offering a grant on behalf of Federal Grant Washington DC.