Fake FB Profile Seeking Money: Addl SP Pallav Tamuly

A fake account on social media site Facebook in the name of Additional Superintendent of Police Pallav Tamuly in Assam, has been flagged for allegedly seeking money from people.

According to reports, the fake account is sending out Friend Requests to befriend people on the site. After befriending people those behind the account are reportedly sending messages seeking money.

In the meantime, the police official has requested people to not respond to messages received in his name and to not entertain such requests.