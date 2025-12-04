Fake Warrants, Fake Exams: Two ‘Munna Bhai’ MBBS Students Exposed by Gariaband Police

In a shocking revelation, Gariaband Police have busted an extortion racket involving two MBBS students, exposing a chilling mix of fake warrants and a dark history of exam fraud. The accused, Chandrasekhar alias Chandan Sen and Nikhil Raj Singh, are currently studying at Late Baliram Kashyap Medical College, Jagdalpur, and were previously implicated in the infamous PMT impersonation scam, popularly known as the Munna Bhai case.

The case came to light when Khemchand, a resident of Gariaband, received a non-bailable warrant by post in August 2025. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the warrant was completely fabricated by Nikhil Raj with assistance from Chandan Sen. The accused allegedly threatened the victim, saying, “Pay ₹2 lakh or you will be sent to jail.” Fearing arrest, the victim paid ₹1 lakh and handed over the fake warrant, unaware of the students’ criminal past.

Acting swiftly, Gariaband Police formed a special team to crack the case. Chandan Sen was arrested locally in the Chhura area, and interrogation revealed that Nikhil Raj was fleeing to Jhansi via the Humsafar Express. With the support of RPF Bilaspur and Pendraroad authorities, Nikhil was detained aboard the train. Both accused confessed to their crime, admitting that they had been cheating innocent people since 2009, citing their “high spending habits” as a motive.

The duo’s criminal history is extensive. Soon after passing PMT exams in 2007, Chandan and Nikhil allegedly started a nationwide racket that involved recruiting imposters to sit in PMT exams, passing candidates illegally for hefty sums, and operating across multiple states. Cases related to their PMT fraud are already registered in Mahasamund and Bilaspur.

Chandrasekhar alias Chandan Sen has eight cases registered against him, including PMT impersonation scams, job scam fraud, health department recruitment fraud, gambling violations, and multiple cheating cases worth lakhs. Nikhil Raj Singh has three major cases, including a PMT impersonation scam, a ₹5 crore cheating case in Gurugram, and various sections under IPC and BNS. That both have been pursuing MBBS studies since 2007 raises serious questions about oversight in educational institutions.

Police have announced that they will share the accused’s criminal history with the medical college, investigate all illegally acquired assets, and continue in-depth probes under several BNS sections. This case exposes a disturbing intersection of education and crime, where young medical students, entrusted with the future of healthcare, allegedly exploited the system for years.

The Gariaband Police operation serves as a stern warning: “White coats, dark deeds — fake warrants, fake exams, real crimes.” The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are determined to ensure that justice prevails.